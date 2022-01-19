Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.59. 459,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,532. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.