freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €24.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.04 ($27.31).

FNTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.98) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of FRA FNTN traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €24.16 ($27.45). 556,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($37.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.87.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

