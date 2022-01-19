frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4,816.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

FTDR opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

