FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.24 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,794,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,135,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

