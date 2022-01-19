Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 25,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM remained flat at $$8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,230. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

