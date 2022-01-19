Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 71,530 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. American International Group comprises 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,932. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.