Full18 Capital LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,890 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 1.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 87,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.