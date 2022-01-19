Full18 Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,762. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

