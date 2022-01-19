Full18 Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 344,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 21,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,126. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

