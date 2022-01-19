Full18 Capital LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

WELL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. 13,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

