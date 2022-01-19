Full18 Capital LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Full18 Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,037. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

