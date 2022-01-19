Full18 Capital LLC Sells 52,768 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Full18 Capital LLC decreased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,768 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

