Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

