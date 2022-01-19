Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.86 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

