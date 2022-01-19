Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,837,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

