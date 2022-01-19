Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

