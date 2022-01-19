Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of VRS opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

