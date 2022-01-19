Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FULT stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

