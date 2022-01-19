Fusion Market Capitalization Reaches $48.36 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,831.13 or 0.99562763 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,661,308 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

