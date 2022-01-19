FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Truist Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $6.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$49.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a PE ratio of -17.46. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$19.86 and a 52-week high of C$51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.