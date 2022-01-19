FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.14 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.