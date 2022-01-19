FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Reduced by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

EGO stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.