FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.