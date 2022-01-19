FY2022 Earnings Forecast for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.