FY2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $54.42 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

