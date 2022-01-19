FY2023 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ED. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $81.99 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

