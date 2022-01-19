Galatasaray Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519,565.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $519,565.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00008233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.