Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,900 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

