GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,067. GameStop has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average of $177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

