Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $269,178.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

