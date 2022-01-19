Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,358 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.