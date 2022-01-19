Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

AGR stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

