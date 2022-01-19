Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 103.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

