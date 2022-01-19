Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NXST opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.15 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

