Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.37.

