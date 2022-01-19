Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

