Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 2,787.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TEQI opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

