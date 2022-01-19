Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,175,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

