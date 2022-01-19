General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,191,003 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of -197.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

