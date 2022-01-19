Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,006.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,006 ($54.66) and last traded at GBX 4,112 ($56.11), with a volume of 90839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,174 ($56.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($78.32) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($75.51).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,921.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,321.55. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($61.35) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($61,345.34).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

