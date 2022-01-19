Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.17

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.17 and traded as high as C$23.75. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.63, with a volume of 175,876 shares traded.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

