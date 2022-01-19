Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.
Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$31.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
