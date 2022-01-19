Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$31.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

