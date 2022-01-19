Gitcoin Price Tops $10.69 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $151.72 million and $39.33 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $10.69 or 0.00025369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.