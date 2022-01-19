Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 192,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,705. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $897.79 million, a PE ratio of 490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

