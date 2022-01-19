Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

GKOS stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

