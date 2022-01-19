Glenview Trust Co Buys 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

AMZN opened at $3,174.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,425.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,423.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.