Glenview Trust Co Has $12.63 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.72. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,884. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

