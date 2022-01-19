Glenview Trust Co Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,906. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.