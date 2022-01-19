Glenview Trust Co Has $22.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 139,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

