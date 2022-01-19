Glenview Trust Co Sells 232 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $115,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

